Diversity deserves acknowledgment

Editor,

Wow! What an amazing Summer Diversity Weekend – I thank all the sponsors, without them our Diversity Weekends would not be possible. I thank all of the wristband participants the hotels, motels, and bed & breakfast properties that offered lodging discounts. I thank the City of Eureka Springs, the Eureka Springs Police Department, The Eureka Springs Council on Arts, The Eureka Springs Film Commission, PBS/POV, and I thank the many people who volunteered in Basin Park, to the organizations, vendors, and to all of the performers who kept the park full of music and love.

Eureka Springs welcomed back the iconic Jimmy James who came to town three days early so he could enjoy the sights, art, and shop, and he did shop. Eureka Springs welcomed actor, comedian, and former RuPaul drag race contestant, Willam Belli. We also welcomed very special guest, Cody Barlow and his famous “Not all country boys are bigots” truck.

Eureka Springs had many first time visitors from Connecticut, California, Iowa, Florida, and many other states, including a first time group of 15 from St. Louis, who rented two bed & breakfast properties and attended several events including the film The Gospel of Eureka, Jimmy James & Willam Beli’s Cabaret. They will be back.

Finally, I thank all citizens of Eureka Springs, the venues, restaurants, shops, galleries, and attractions for welcoming in our Diversity Weekend guests. I hope that each of you had a successful weekend, and look forward to working with you all again for Fall Diversity, Nov. 1-3, 2019. Stay tuned. Big names are coming to Eureka Springs for Fall Diversity.

Jay Wilks