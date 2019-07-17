Dispatch goes to jail

Monday’s quorum court agenda included a presentation by Sam Ward, who took charge of moving dispatch from the Berryville courthouse to the Carroll County Detention Center. Ward honored Martin Vinson with a certificate of appreciation, giving him credit for finding ways to keep the 16-year-old equipment working. Ward said the system had never been certified, and replacement equipment is no longer in production.

Ward explained that Vinson had saved the county more than the cost of his salary because of the high cost of bringing in technical assistance from outside.

Ward is leaving his position with the county, and urged the quorum court to replace him with someone with technical qualifications. “Instead of worrying about what they cost us, think about what they save us,” he suggested.

JP Jack Deaton had a plaque for Ward, and said the county had tried unsuccessfully to move dispatch before finding Ward. Deaton praised Ward’s “commitment to excellence.” During JP comments at the end of the meeting, Deaton reminded JPs that the personnel committee needs to find a replacement for Ward.