A community Christmas Dinner sponsored by Flint Street Fellowship will be held on Christmas Day at the ECHO Clinic dining room at E. Van Buren and Rockhouse Road. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and is open to the public at no charge. Call (479) 981-2379 if you would like to volunteer to help with the dinner.

