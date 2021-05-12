Diminished quality of wood concerns HDC

The Historic District Commission met last week with a bare quorum and a single Level II application to consider. The resulting meeting took only 11 minutes, with a good portion of that time spent discussing the shortcomings of the lumber currently available.

During commissioner comments at the end of the meeting, commissioner Steve Holifield raised a question about how quickly wood will rot. “The new lumber is lighter and more porous,” Holifield said. “It will start rotting even with paint on it.”

Holifield noted the conflict with HDC guidelines, which typically require wood for decks and porches. “I see this as a major issue for a lot of people, an issue we may have to look at,” he said. “I don’t know if we can keep asking people to replace it every few years.” He described the wood currently produced as less dense, with wider spaces between the annual rings.

Chair Dee Bright agreed. She mentioned a training session she had attended which addressed the differences in wood currently available. The commission may consider the issue at a workshop.

In the sole Level II application on the agenda, the commission approved some changes to windows and doors at 137C Spring St. Applicant John Statton explained that all the changes would come on a lower level, not visible from the street. Although the house dates to 1909, it has seen “a lot of previous changes,” and is considered non-contributing.

The application called for replacing aluminum windows with wood-frame windows. A window will be replaced with a door, and another door will be replaced. All approved the application without comment.

The agenda also included a list of eight Level I applications which had already received administrative approval.

The HDC will next meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Level III applications were due May 6, and other levels are due by May 12.