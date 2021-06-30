Despite lower revenue, city in good shape

Finance Director Lonnie Clark had a positive outlook for financials during council’s budget review prior to their regular meeting on Monday. He said that most revenue was down in the general fund in 2021 but that expenses were also down as well. Overall, the city has received 43 percent of its budget with 38.9 percent spent, leaving $612,837.94 in excess. He clarified that the net revenue did not include any payments on debts the city still needs to make this year.

Sales tax collection was far more positive with $250,018 collected in June, not including any Parks related taxes. Clark compared 2021 sales tax collections with 2019, and in that comparison the month of June was up $71,000 and year-to-date up $254,413 or 27.8 percent.

Alderman Bill Ott asked if council should use 2019 numbers as the basis for the 2022 budget would be prudent since 2020 revenue was lower and 2021 seemed like an extreme in the opposite direction. Clark said that it was a good suggestion but it would be something council would need to discuss.

When going over the Transit Department financials, Clark mentioned that they had received money from the federal government as part of Covid relief. Alderman Terry McClung asked if that was the main reason transits numbers were positive or if ridership was on the “upswing.”

Clark said he receives weekly reports and that ridership was up. McClung also asked if the positivity in the general fund was sales tax driven and Clark said that an increase in property tax collection was also substantial in June.

Main Street speaking up

Jacqueline Wolven of Main Street Eureka Springs spoke about their program and how it had changed through the pandemic. She said they had worked with a consultant to get feedback on how they could best serve the community and that their goal is to support local entrepreneurs and the downtown environment, including assisting in a shared decoration design between shops.

Other cities in the Main Street Arkansas network provide support to their local Main Street programs by providing office space, and while council was not put on the spot to provide space, Vice Chair of MSES Charles Mowrey, requested that council see if there was any space available owned by the city.

Mayor Butch Berry said it would be something council would need to think about but said there was not any space since city buildings now are rented from the county.

More speed cushions suggested

Jack Byrne spoke once again during public comments, handing aldermen a proposal to increase safety at the intersections of Douglas, Flint, and Jackson Sts.

Suggested changes included adding white lines on both sides of Flint Street as well as speed cushions just above the speed sign and three-quarters up the street, and speed cushions just below the intersection of Berryville and Steele Sts., as well as on Council St., and additional street markings.

Byrne’s three minutes ended before he could finish but alderman Autumn Slane motioned that he be given more time during council’s discussion of the Flint/Douglas intersection.

Alderman kept the discussion open for their next meeting, wanting to have time to look over Byrne’s suggestions.

Former Mayor Beau Satori spoke during Public Comments suggesting that when citizens have taken the time to bring well researched proposals to council that they should be awarded further time in public comments to finish as well as to take questions from aldermen. He also suggested that new nominees to commissions be included in new business of the agenda to give the public time to comment.

Final items

A representative of the CAPC is to speak at council’s next regular meeting on their current operations.

Judith Giggey was voted unanimously to the Hospital Commission

Items 2 – 4 were deferred until the next council meeting. The ordinance for repairing sidewalks and recommendations to update the definition of a Bed & Breakfast were deferred to give the city attorney more time to finish those ordinances. The ordinance for Board of Zoning Adjustment appeals to be heard by council was deferred after aldermen expressed trepidation on voting on the item without time to consider.