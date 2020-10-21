Deputy emphasizes need for mental aid

At Monday’s HISID meeting, Carroll County Sherriff Corporal Aaron Ingle provided the sheriff’s report with an emphasis on mental health. Of the 178 calls regarding Holiday Island during September, three were suicide calls. Suicide and mental health calls are particularly difficult for Ingle because there are no nearby services available.

“Carroll County does not have any treatment for that. The closest place is Northwest Medical in Springdale,” he said.

Ingle’s report also mentioned stolen vehicles. “I’ve never taken a report of a stolen vehicle where the doors were locked—so lock your doors.”

Ingle said that theft in homes are primarily those located in vacant vacation homes. He said that thieves will scope out a house that is not lived in. Ingle said he personally locks all his house doors and leaves a light on when he leaves. Commissioner Orr recommends installing home surveillance cameras or contacting a local security organization to help protect against break-ins.