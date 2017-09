The Democratic Party of Carroll County will hold a community picnic and fundraiser on Oct. 8 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park in Holiday Island. DPA Chair, John Michael Gray, will be keynote speaker and the event will feature Democrat candidates Joshua Mahony, Gary Morris, Anthony Bland, and Susan Inman. Free food and drink while listening to Skinny Gypsies, Buffalo Gals, and Bear Chasers. Tickets are available at www.carrollcountydemocrats.org/bringing-neighbors-together.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print