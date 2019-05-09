Deltaphonic Plays That Funky Music

Deltaphonic is the duo of frontman/songwriter Andrew T. Weekes and drummer Ciaran Brennan, a couple of talented guys who, in 2014, met on New Orleans’ Frenchmen Street and started a band. They have since released two full length albums, their weaving of blues, rock, funk and roots appealing to a wide audience. The live shows are described as maniacal yet cohesive, but make no mistake, the sound and energy of these two alone needs no helper outers. New Orleans music critic Robert Fontenot says of Deltaphonic “…NOLA finally has an answer for the White Stripes and the Black Keys-dark Americana with history’s dust shaken off.” It promises to be high-energy, get out and dance kinda night when they perform at Chelsea’s on Friday at 9:30. Weekes and Brennan call their unique sound “Hill Country Disco” and how great is that?

THURSDAY, MAY 9

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Whispering Willows, Americana, 5 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Dave Smith, Folk, 5-8 p.m. *Bike Night*

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRANDE TAVERNE – Catherine Reed, Singer/Songwriter, 6-9 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 10

BALCONY RESTAURANT – James L. White, Singer/Songwriter, 12 p.m., Kurt Hunter, Folk/Americana, 5 p.m.

BREWS – Jackson Jennings, Traditional Rock, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Dixie Misfits, Country/Southern Rock, 8 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Deltaphonic, Blues/Funky Rock, 9:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – All Request DJ, 9 p.m.

GRANDE TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 7-9 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – DJ Karaoke with Danny, 9 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Dorian, Singer/Songwriter, 6-10 p.m.

NYX – SixtyOn, Acoustic Classics, 6:30 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – Chicken Pot Pie, Southern Rock/Country, 7 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Stan Karaoke, 9 p.m.

THE AUDITORIUM – Alt At The Aud with Paper Anthem and Rocket Coma, 8 p.m.

THE GRAVEL BAR – Erin Detherage & Dave Cratone, Music for the thirsty soul, 7 p.m.

UPSTAIRS AT THE GROTTO – Catherine Reed, Singer/Songwriter, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Michael Dimitri, Singer/Songwriter, 12 & 5 p.m.

BREWS – One Love, Bob Marley Tribute, 8 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Hedley Lamar, Blues/Rock, 8 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Kris Lager Band, Revivalist Rock, 9:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – All Request DJ, 9 p.m.

GRANDE TAVERNE – Kenny Jackson & Jackson Gibson, Indie Folk, 6-9 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – Party Line, Classic Rock, 9 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Nomadics, Nomadics, 12-4 p.m., Paul Law, R&B/Soul, 6-10 p.m.

NYX – Catherine Reed, Singer/Songwriter, 6:30 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – Mark Shields, Rockabilly, 7 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Ryan Reichard, Singer/Songwriter, 12 p.m., Rackensak, Multi-Genre, 9 p.m.

THE AUDITORIUM – John Two Hawkes Annual Mother’s Day Concert, 2 p.m.

THE GRAVEL BAR – Gamble & Steel, 7 p.m.

UPSTAIRS AT THE GROTTO – Catherine Reed, Singer/Songwriter, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Michael Dimitri, Singer/Songwriter, 12 p.m.

BREWS – Rebecca Patek, Folk, 2 p.m., Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Open Mic, 6 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRANDE TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Ryan Reichard, Singer/Songwriter, 12-4 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 13

CHELSEA’S – Sprungbilly, Bluegrass, 9 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

BREWS – Karaoke, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Los Roscoes, Blues, 5-7 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Open Mic, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

CHELSEA’S – Drink & Draw, 8 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRANDE TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 6-9 p.m.