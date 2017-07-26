Dear ES Independent

We love you! Let us count the ways… starting with the front page and the Independent thinkers (this always cheers our hearts saddened by the current regime in U.S. Congress) and then to such thorough investigative reporting by Becky Gillette and Dr. Contreras, both of whom never give up defending people and the earth. We don’t always “get” Dan Krotz but we appreciate him too!

And don’t even get me started on how much we look forward to the Week’s TopTweets – laughing out loud is so therapeutic! We can’t thank you enough and would even PAY to get your paper weekly.

Nan Johnson and Dave Spencer