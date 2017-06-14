Dear Editor, Community, market friends,

This letter is going out to all of you as I have found the courage to write it.

Most of you know me well. I started our farmers market 14 years ago, and raised my family here. I have been an organic farmer for 23 years, starting 3 farms. I created a no-till system where my soil has thrived without being impacted by the brunt of mechanical tillers or other machines. And I trained many new and existing farmers and gardeners along the way.

Then I failed. I failed you and I failed myself. I have broken a rule of organic farming. I have used Round Up, an herbicide (weed-killer) used on conventional farms to control weeds, but forbidden in organic agriculture. I did it punctually and rarely, on small patches of intruding, hard to get rid of, weeds like Bermuda grass. Otherwise, we routinely use mulch and hand pulling to control weeds. Round Up was not sprayed on any of the food crops, but it was sprayed on the farm nonetheless.

My heart is broken knowing I let myself, my family, and my community down. I apologize to all of you.

Patrice Gros

Foundation Farm