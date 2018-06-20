David Roger Arnett Nov. 15, 1936 – June 14, 2018

David Roger Arnett of Eureka Springs, Ark., was born Nov. 15, 1936 in Abingdon, Va., to Robert D. and Maggie Florence (Pless) Arnett. He departed this life on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Eureka Springs at age 81.

David was a retired supermarket chain owner/operator, collector of antique cars, and a hobbyist architect. He attended the University of Delaware, and was a member of American Legion Post #9 in Eureka Springs and Elks Lodge #1042 in Holiday Island.

On Dec. 16, 1961 he was united in marriage with Janet E. (Tyler) Arnett who survives him of the home. He is also survived by one daughter, Diane C. A. Rosler and husband, Daniel T. Rosler, of Bloomsburg, Pa; two grandchildren, Dr. Natasha S. Rosler and Ethan David Rosler of Bloomsburg, Pa.; numerous other loved ones and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 18, at the Eureka Springs Cemetery with Rev. Blake Lasater officiating. Memorial donations may be sent to the ECHO Clinic, 4004 E. Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.