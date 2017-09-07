Dalton Leon Johnson July 3, 1996 – Sept. 2, 2017

Dalton Leon Johnson of Eureka Springs, Ark., was born July 3, 1996 in Berryville, Ark., son of Homer Leon and Tina Louise (Ratliff) Johnson. He departed this life Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Eureka Springs, Ark., at age 21.

Dalton was a graduate of the 2014 Eureka Springs High School, an avid sports fan, a true outdoorsman and was a grill master in training. He was co-owner/operator of Johnson Poultry and Cattle Farm. Family was the center of his life and he truly loved being a dad. Dalton was loved by so many and will be missed by all.

He is survived by the love of his life, Brooke Johnson, and their daughter, Kolbee Taetum Johnson of Eureka Springs. He is also survived by his parents, Homer and Tina Johnson of Eureka Springs; sister, Lacy Johnson of Nixa, Mo.; brother, Rocky Allen Hall of Washburn, Mo.; sister, Misty Louise Forgey and husband, Heath, of Washburn, Mo.; adopted brother, Tanner Allee of Eureka Springs; paternal grandparents, Perry and Loretta Johnson of Springdale, Ark.; maternal meme, Elizabeth Ratliff of Beaver, Ark.; two nieces, Laura Lynn Beers and Bailie Hall; nephew, Brodie Hall; numerous loving relatives and many close friends.

He is preceded in death by his Papa John Ratliff; Nana Mary Jo Pouncy; great Aunt Pauline Worley; mother-in-law, Brandi Obenshain.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at the Nelson’s Chapel of the Springs, Eureka Springs, Ark. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at Faith Christian Family Church, Eureka Springs, Ark., with Coach Nolan Helder, Brother Billy McCall and Rev. Jim Maloney officiating. Internment will follow the service at the Staying Home Cemetery, Eureka Springs, Ark. under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. Memorial donations may be made to the Eureka Springs High School c/o Athletic Department, 2 Lake Lucerne Drive, Eureka Springs, Ark. 72632. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2017