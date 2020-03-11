Dakoda Campbell Buck departed this life on March 4 at 10:30 pm.

He was a Eureka Springs native born to Ritchie Campbell and Linda Carol (Kelly) Buck on November 7, 1973.

He was a Personal Trainer and the owner of The Power Within Studio where he helped many people achieve their physical goals and gain self-confidence. He was much loved by his clients.

He is survived by his son, Joshua Johnson-Buck, of Philadelphia, his Father, his step- mother Linda Lombardo Campbell, his maternal Aunt and Uncle, Donna and DMinor Bennett of Texas, his Uncle Carl Emery, also of Texas, his First Cousins, Bayou Bennett and Michael Emery and Second Cousins, Alexis Emery, Sierra Emery, Ethan Emery, a half Brother, Aeron Peters, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Kelly Buck, maternal Grandparents, Wynelle Emery and Leonard Emery, paternal Grandparents C.N. and Leigh Campbell and Uncle C.N. (Buddy) Campbell.

No Services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com . © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2020