Customers prefer compliance

Editor,

We have been customers of Rockin’ Pig since they opened and have always enjoyed their food. On July 30, I picked up To Go food there and realized that they are not following any state protocols for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Outside, a “greeter” told me I didn’t need to wear a mask (I had forgotten mine in the car) and sure enough, there was a sign that basically said, if you have a medical condition, you don’t need to wear a mask – and we don’t need to know what that condition is, wink, wink.

I went back to the car, got my mask and was probably the only person in the restaurant wearing one! I am not going to comment on customers who might have been eating. But none of the staff was wearing masks. How can the owners expect their workers to risk their health that way?

We will miss their food but will not go back until they become responsible citizens of our little town!

Carmen Caldwell