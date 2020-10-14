Current counts from ADH

As of Oct. 8, Green Forest has the largest cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Carroll County at 298. That represents about 4 percent of the community. There are 22 new known infections in Green Forest with a new known infection rate per 10,000 residents of 30. Tyson Foods in Green Forest has eight active cases and 104 recovered cases for a total of 112 cumulative cases. Green Forest Schools has eight active cases. The cumulative total of 43 includes nine staff and 34 students.

Berryville has 371 known infections representing 3 percent of the community. Berryville had 77 new known infections and has a new known infection rate of 68 per 10,000 residents. Berryville Schools have seven active cases. The cumulative total of 54 cases includes 13 staff and 41 students.

The Eureka Springs School District has not made the state list of school districts with five or more active Covid-19 infections. The district had two confirmed cases earlier, but no students or staff were required to be quarantined as a result.

Eureka Springs has 69 known infections representing one percent of the population. There are 17 new known infections with a new known infection rate of 21 per 10,000 residents.

Holiday Island has 26 known infections representing one percent of the community. There are no new known infections.

Statewide there are 534 active cases in schools, including 608 staff, 2,142 students and 2,760 cumulative cases.

What’s safer? A bar or the grocery store?

In the 14 days prior to diagnosis, active Covid-19 cases in Arkansas had visited the following types of businesses: restaurants, 3%; bars, 0.2%; barbershops, 0.5%; churches, 4%; daycare, 0.7%; gyms, 0.7%; health and wellness (doctor’s office, dentist, etc.) 3% percent; hotel or motel, 0.5%; retail stores (e.g. grocery, clothing, sporting, etc.) 11%. The categories are not mutually exclusive and do not add up to the total number of active cases. This is because people with Covid-19 can go multiple places.