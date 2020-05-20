‘Curious, indeed’ ties tourists to town

Members of Florida-based Paradise Advertising & Marketing presented their “Re-launch Plan” for Eureka Springs through a virtual meeting at a City Advertising and Promotion Commission workshop last Wednesday. While the time frames are unknown for when travel will be back, Paradise is estimating to run the relaunch marketing plan from June 8 to Nov. 15.

Currently there is a soft message or positive/inspirational message running through June 7 stating that Eureka is still here, please stay safe, and travel here when you are ready. This message is going out to the public during a time of quarantine when unprecedented numbers of people are staying at home but potentially planning to travel again.

Despite loss of tax collections during the pandemic, the CAPC has not planned budget cuts from the Paradise plan and will instead place any saved funds from the time of quarantine into the relaunch plan with the hope of a resurgence of food and lodging sales. Paradise believes it is time to come out of the gate with this new plan – they said there will be pent-up travel demand for which Eureka Springs has the supply.

Paradise provided details of the relaunch plan and stated their media plan will be focused on markets in the six-hour driving radius of Eureka which includes six metropolis markets: Dallas/Ft. Worth, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, St. Louis and Little Rock.

The CAPC has directed Paradise to target adults 25 to 64 with an annual household income of $75,000 or more. Paradise will utilize partnerships with Expedia and TripAdvisor to advertise with banner ads to resilient travelers and utilize marketing a 30-second video on networks like A&E, Hallmark, Lifetime and the Travel Channel to reach the reluctant traveler.

Paradise described reluctant travelers as those between 45 and 64 who are more cautious about leaving home during the time of the Relaunch Plan even as travel restrictions continue to lift. Paradise stated that research shows Eureka Springs travelers stay an average of two nights, and the firm is working to extend that.

Because Eureka Springs is a one-of-a-kind destination, Paradise shared that it is preparing to launch a comparatively unique marketing message through a series of taglines tied to the words, “Curious, indeed.”

“Curious, indeed” helps promote the appealing oddities that make Eureka Springs interesting to visit. One of the story boards shows the rainbow staircase from downtown Eureka Springs and says, “Nothing makes you happier than walking up a rainbow…. curious, indeed.”

Another ad shows a photo of a zombie from the annual zombie-crawl event and it states, “The zombies here are so friendly… curious, indeed.” Another says, “I never knew Jesus was so tall…” when describing the statue of Christ at the Great Passion Play.

Paradise said the “Curious Indeed” tagline is an extendable campaign inspiring curiosity, and commissioner Bobbie Foster said she really liked the concept. Paradise is looking at using these curiosity quotes in video and banner ads throughout the year.

Rudy Webb, vice president of Paradise account services, pointed out to commissiners that Eureka Springs has enjoyed economic growth during the first quarter of the year when many other tourist destinations have not. Under the leadership of now former Executive Director Lacey Ekberg, the CAPC saw tax collections increase in March, while a majority of other destinations were drastically down.

“That is very unique,” Webb said.

When asked why the CAPC terminated Ekberg’s contract, Chair Carol Wright, responded by email, “I appreciate that Mr. Webb/you recognize the very positive effect Lacey Ekberg had on our economy in her term as E.D. of the CAPC. There are so many people in town that agree with you – and the numbers support this fact.”

Wright went on to write that the CAPC could not afford Ekberg due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Facing a revenue shortfall of, what we estimate will be $500,000, minimally, from our annual budget, the commission unanimously voted to not renew her $7,500 a month contract,” said Wright.