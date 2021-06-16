Curbing speed on city council’s radar

All three Public Comments at the regular June 14 city council meeting spoke of need for a solution to curb speeding and along East Mountain, which led to the discussion of speed limits that council had on its agenda.

Resident Sam Dudley implored council for “effective speed control” saying that it is harrowing for his wife to walk their elderly dog and two kids along East Mountain. Jack Byrne requested further signage along East Mountain and the lower streets it exits onto. He said there are no designations where streets intersect and no way to know who has right of way at the intersection of Flint and Steel Sts.

Former Eureka Springs Mayor Beau Satori spoke of speeding along East Mountain, voicing that he disapproves of adding further speed bumps. He also offered a solution to council’s need for money for sidewalk repairs. He said that the 2021 budget approved almost $50,000 for insurance for the Auditorium and that if city council moved the responsibility of paying auditorium insurance to the CAPC, they could use the extra funds left over for sidewalk repair.

Discussion on speed limits on high traffic streets was not only about East Mountain but Pivot Rock Rd., as well, and went over possible solutions. East Mountain has two speed bumps on its upper side and Mayor Butch Berry said the possibility was adding four more speed tables along the route at $3,000 each.

Berry responded to alderman Bill Ott’s question about how the speed table placement would be determined saying that both Public Works and the police department had given advice.

Alderman Autumn Slane spoke of the lack of speed limit signage on Lower East Mountain and suggested they add a three-way stop at the intersection of Flint, Steele and Hale Sts. Rumble strips for both Pivot Rock Rd. and East Mountain were suggested throughout the discussion.

Berry said there was no timetable to create a solution since council has just begun to talk about it, and no motions were made.

Final Items

David Carlisle was nominated and approved to fill vacant Position 3 of the Hospital Commission.

Item 2 in relation to an ordinance for repairing sidewalks was deferred to give the city attorney more time to draft it.

Aldermen began to discuss raising the minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour. The mayor, finance director, and department heads will discuss it further.

Council’s next meeting will be Monday, June 28, at 6 p.m. following a budget review at 5:15 p.m.