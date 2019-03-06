CUP conformity questioned, again

At last week’s Planning Commission meeting, Chair Ann Sallee emphasized bringing bed & breakfast operations into compliance. She has sent letters to some holders of Conditional Use Permits who have not met requirements for an on-site manager, and mentioned a property using electronic check-in, and others operated by neighbors.

The wording in the city’s definition of a B & B suggests that a neighbor on an adjacent property can serve as the on-site manager. Sallee said other wording in the code does not allow a neighbor to oversee a B & B, and the most restrictive wording should apply.

“We tried to get council to change the definition, and they wouldn’t,” Sally said. “The boundary definition has various interpretations.”

Commissioner Fergie Stewart said the provision for an on-site owner creates a safer environment for property owners and for those who visit. Anyone not in compliance should be referred to the code enforcement officer, he said.