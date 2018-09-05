Cultures coming together

Head out to The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville for their 3rd annual International Festival on Sunday, Sept. 16, which is free and open to the public. Guests can visit interactive booths from 2 – 7:30 p.m. with displays and activities from all corners of the world.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordon and Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse will both be in attendance to issue a proclamation.

The event is part of Welcoming Week, a series of events nationwide bringing together immigrants, refugees and native-born residents and to raise awareness about the benefits of welcoming everyone.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is located at 4703 N. Crossover Road.