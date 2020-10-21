Crowds raise concerns about virus transmission

Alece Carrigan, a retired RN, said she was surprised when she went into town Saturday to get a library book and found the worst traffic congestion she recalls ever seeing in Eureka Springs.

“There was traffic like the freeway in a big city at rush hour and lots of people were milling in the streets,” Carrigan said. “From the time I pulled onto Highway 23 it was like I was on the Seattle freeway. When I got downtown, people were everywhere. It was crazy. Besides all the people walking out in the road, people were not stopping at Main and Spring streets.”

Carrigan decided to return home by going to the upper Historic Loop to reach US 62. She found that same traffic problems. “It was bumper-to-bumper traffic,” she said.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said large crowds like those in Eureka Springs on weekends could help fuel the epidemic.

“I would expect to see significant transmission of Covid-19 occur in such a setting,” Dillaha wrote in an email to the Eureka Springs Independent. “Because we are experiencing a high level of transmission in Arkansas communities, many people who are diagnosed with Covid-19 do not know who they were exposed to. However, many people know the location where they were likely exposed.”

Dillaha said widespread community spread is difficult to control because it occurs when people have let their guards down by participating in large social gatherings (greater than 10 people) and are not maintaining physical distances of six feet or more and are not wearing cloth face coverings.

“That means that many people are likely to be exposed to the Covid-19 virus by people they do not know,” she wrote. “ADH has two contracts in place with organizations that are able to do contract tracing on our behalf. Fortunately, the contractors are able in increase the number of staff doing the work. Being able to rapidly identify cases and their close contacts so that they may isolate or quarantine is key to stopping the chain of transmission.”

Dillaha has cautioned that many people are experiencing quarantine fatigue and have stopped being cautious, and the state needs to find a way to encourage people to regain caution without going into economic shutdown mode.

As the epidemic picks up speed in Arkansas, there are concerns about adequate healthcare staffing. As of Oct. 18, here have been 7,365 healthcare workers in Arkansas who have tested positive, and 16 who have died, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

“We have concerns about staffing because Arkansas competes with other states for healthcare workers, and many states are experiencing high levels of spread,” Dillaha wrote.

Carrigan has been very frustrated with the lack of caring and concern by people ignoring safety measures.

“They say they are willing to take the risk, but this virus doesn’t just happen to them,” Carrigan said. “They expose many others including healthcare workers without regard for their welfare. I have a daughter who is a nurse and a daughter-in-law who is a teacher. They are on the front lines. I think we are in a huge social experiment where we are seeing the differences between those who see us all as connected and responsible for each other and those who are just about ‘me and mine.’

“As a 69-year-old woman with a husband who is also older, I know we are very vulnerable even though we are in good health,” Carrigan said, who was a nurse for 45 years. “Early on in the pandemic, we decided to do the research and evaluate our risk factors versus benefits in different situations. We decided to socially distance, visit outside with a few friends who are being as careful as we are, and wear masks when moving around. We also have two adorable grandsons we miss very much, so we also distance visit with them. We buy our food online and pick up outside at Walmart or Harts.”

Carrigan understands why people are tired of the restrictions.

“I think it’s so unnatural for most of us to be cut off from each other in this way,” she said. “It does emotional damage and, for those already struggling, it’s ultra-devastating. I think people have come up with some creative ideas about how to connect, but we really need more ideas to help us get through this unknown future in a connecting and supportive way. And a big shout out to the library gals. You are our lifeline in many ways and a main thread that keeps us going. Also, a shout out to Answering the Call. You are heroes.”