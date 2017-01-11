Another vehicle with keys left in it was stolen Monday afternoon from a home located near the library. That makes six vehicles stolen in Eureka Springs since October. Keys had been left in all of the vehicles.

Eureka Springs Police Chief Thomas Achord said a white Honda Accord missing a front bumper was taken from the house at 4 Crystal Terrace near the library Monday sometime between 12:50 and 1:50 p.m. “We’re looking for clues,” he said.

The Eureka Springs Police Department has identified George Purifoy as suspect in two of the crimes of opportunity where vehicle with keys in them were stolen. Those include a black Chevrolet truck stolen from in front of Bubba’s Barbecue on Nov. 24 that was abandoned after a police chase by Sgt. Brad Handley on New Year’s Day. A friend of the owner of the truck stolen from Bubba’s recognized the truck and notified police who pursued it traveling at high speeds until the suspect fled on foot.

Later that day, a 2000 Toyota pickup truck was stolen from 0 Richard Drive, located near where the Chevrolet truck had been abandoned.

Four of the six stolen vehicles have been recovered after being abandoned, but one was considered a total loss.

Achord said police got a break in the cases when store receipts containing the names of George Purifoy and Shiloh Weaver, a local woman, were found in the black Chevrolet. Also found in the truck were school photos, an Arkansas driver’s license, school photos, and a leather headband.

Police were informed that a debit card left in the 2000 Toyota had been used after the vehicle was stolen. Det. Bryan Jones obtained surveillance video photos from a gas station where the debit card was used after theft of the pickup.

“Follow up by Det. Jones revealed Purifoy using stolen credit cards while in the stolen Toyota,” Achord said. “Purifoy using credit cards in Eureka, Berryville and even Cassville, Mo., has left a tangible trail of evidence.” He said of the other car thefts, a suspect has been arrested in one case and the others remain unsolved.

As of Monday, Purifoy has not been found. There was a sighting of him this past weekend in Eureka Springs, but nothing panned out. Purifoy is believed to be homeless. Achord said there are also other warrants out for his arrest.

Weaver is considered a person of interest in the case, and police would like to talk to her.

Achord has been encouraging people to post photos of Purifoy on social media and news outlets to assist in his apprehension. In the meantime, Achord strongly advises people against leaving keys or valuables in their vehicle.