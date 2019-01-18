Crescent Hotel utilities check next week

The 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa at 75 Prospect on the Upper Historic Loop, will be closed for one day only for a systems’ upgrade following breakfast at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23. The Crescent will reopen for breakfast at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24.

The front desk, guest rooms, Crystal Dining Room, SkyBar Gourmet Pizza, New Moon Spa & Salon, Crescent Hotel Ghost Tours, Crescent Ice Rink, and the Historic Tram Tour/Trolley Stop will all be closed during this 21-hour period. This closure will allow for a full-house utilities check.