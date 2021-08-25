Covid outbreak among jailers believed to be contained

Five of seven jailers with flu-like symptoms at the Carroll County Detention Center were tested recently, on or around August 18, and the five who tested positive for Covid-19 were quarantined as soon as they felt ill, according to Chief Deputy Jerry Williams. Williams said steps had been taken in earlier weeks to reduce the inmate population by releasing those charged with non-violent offenses

“The five jailers all got sick at the same time,” Williams said. “We tested them, put them into quarantine, and took quick action to make sure we didn’t get an outbreak. We have done a really good job for a year-and-a-half with no outbreaks. We said, ‘Let’s keep a handle on this,’ and we have. Five did test positive, but none have been admitted to hospital and all are expected to recover normally. We have had zero positive results from any inmate. We are taking super big precautions.”

The issue of Covid in jails has been a worry in Arkansas, with 15,493 inmates testing positive for Covid-19 and 57 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There have been 2,587 correctional staff test positive and 10 deaths.

Williams said the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has been on regular conference calls with partners such as the Arkansas Association of Counties to discuss how to prevent an outbreak.

“We are constantly readjusting how we respond to things, especially in a jail setting because we also need to protect the staff and we need the correct number of staff for the prison population,” Williams said. “Currently we have 22 staff, and seven or eight positions are open. It’s a tough job, not entry-level work. It takes about a year to be trained. It seems like everybody is having issues or challenges with filling positions. The challenges are even harder when it is skilled labor that requires certain trainings and certifications.”

Currently, about 74 people are incarcerated at the county detention center. Most of those are detainees who have not been found guilty of a crime and sentenced, thus having more rights than prisoners who are sentenced. Inmates can be provided masks, but they can’t be forced to wear them.

“The courts say those pre-trial detainees have all the same rights as a free person outside,” Williams said. “We can’t force them to take a nasal or blood test. We tell all our inmates the Covid test is available. We let them know they can get tested and ask them to tell us if they are feeling ill. We take those things seriously. We haven’t had a prisoner outbreak in our jail and this has been going on a long time. This one kind of gave us a scare, but I think we are ahead of it. So far, all the tests except for the jailers have come back negative.”

Jailers and other employees are not required to wear masks, but Williams said some do. Early on in the pandemic Sheriff Jim Ross issued a press release that said he would not mandate staff wear masks, that it was up to them to determine whether or not they needed to. Masks with the CCSO emblem were issued to deputies.

Williams said he believes that in the courtroom Circuit Court Judge Scott Jackson usually – but not always – requires deputies and others present to wear masks.

“The majority of the time, Judge Jackson requires it,” Williams said.

About 50 inmates who are awaiting trial have been released recently. Williams said all were non-symptomatic.

“Anyone who wanted the Covid test received it,” Williams said. “Anyone who refused it, we were unable to force. For the past six or seven weeks, we have been in contact with the District Court Judge, the County Prosecutor, the State Coordinator of Jails, the Sheriff and the Jail Administrator discussing what a reduction in our jail population would look like.”

Williams said discussion was important because of the new Delta variant being more contagious, and a lack of full staffing. He said reducing the population allowed them to keep the number of prisoners small and manageable. If any test positive for Covid, they can be quarantined keeping other prisoners, jailers and the public safe.

“The measures we took prevented an outbreak thus far,” Williams said on August 23. “I think we have a handle on it. I don’t have a crystal ball, but things are looking very positive. When we keep getting negative results, that is very reassuring.”