Covid is spooky, too

Tips provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce risk of being exposed to, getting, or spreading Covid-19 during Halloween:

Lower risk activities

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household.

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space.

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring decorations at a distance.

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with.

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house-to-house.

Moderate risk activities

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab-and-go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway).

If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing bags.

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart.

Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.

A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe.

Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart

If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing.

Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart.

If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.

Higher risk activities

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door-to-door.

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors.

Going to an indoor haunted house.

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people not in your household.