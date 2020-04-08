Covid-19 confirmed in Carroll County

As of April 3, Carroll County had its first confirmed case of Covid-19, according to Carroll County Judge Sam Barr ,who echoed advice from the Arkansas Department of Health.

“Stay home if you can, practice social distancing when you have to be out, and wash your hands,” Barr said.

On its website, ADH indicated between one and four cases of Covid-19 in Carroll County. ADH spokesperson Meg Miravel said because of privacy concerns, they are not releasing the exact county number if it’s fewer than five.

“That is how we handle reporting of most infectious diseases,” she said. “As the number rises, we will report the exact number on the map.”

Barr said he felt Carroll County had been blessed by having so few cases so far. And while there are concerns about how the county budget is being impacted, he said the county can deal with it.

“There is always a concern with loss of revenue, but we are country people,” Barr said. “We know how to survive it. We just cut down on our spending.”

A manager of a downtown shop posted on social media that he was exposed to someone with the coronavirus but was not told who it was. The shop has been closed while he goes into the recommended 14-day self-quarantine.

“We’ve seen quite a bit more compliance with customers wearing face masks and gloves,” Jay Galyen, general manager of Hart’s Family Center said. “We have customers unload the cart onto the belt from the end. They stay back there until the checker gets all the items run through. Then the checker steps back and receives payment from the customer either through the card keypad or cash laid on the counter. It is all hands off. All my checkers are wearing masks and gloves. We’re doing all we can to try to keep everybody safe.”

Hart’s has designated 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for seniors or anyone with a compromised immune system to get special assistance if needed.

Leaving your spouse at home helps

“We have posted numerous signs reminding customers and employees of the six-foot social distance needed to stay safe,” Holiday Island’s Sunfest Manager Will Rayburn said. “We have closed check lanes to help maintain social distance. We have adjusted hours of operation in order to allow extra time for cleaning and sanitizing. We’re open an hour earlier than usual to allow those at more risk, the elderly or those with existing conditions, to shop while the store is at peak cleanliness, 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.”

Sunfest also has plexiglass shields between cashier and customers at each check lane, and is limiting shopping carts to one per person per shopping cart. Sunfest is not allowing returns of products for resale. They reserve the right to limit quantities on any items in the store and ask that only one person per household shop for their house.

“Please leave the kids and spouse at home for safety,” Rayburn said. “We are using everything at our disposal to keep our customers and employees safe.”

Ways to get health food, liquor and thermocouples

Eureka Market Natural Foods is doing curbside pickup and items can be ordered online at eurekamarket.net. Area liquor stores are open either doing drive-up or window pickup. City hall is closed to walk-up traffic. Most banks have only drive-thru windows open.

Hill Country Hardware’s doors are locked but you can call ahead and make orders. Eureka Plumbing and Electrical Supply employees are wearing masks and gloves and will bring things outside for curbside pickup. Acord Home Center is open, taking sanitary precautions, and providing curbside pickup for customers who request it.

The Flora Roja Community Acupuncture and Apothecary remains open. Call (479) 253-4968 for curbside pick-up or in-town delivery

Restaurants offer takeout only, and bars have been closed.