At Monday’s Carroll County Quorum Court meeting, an ordinance establishing the annual operating budget for 2017 passed unanimously, although it was slightly under last year’s budget. Justice of the Peace Lamont Richie commented the budget for the general fund is below 2016 because the county incurred an increase of $250,000 for health insurance and $60,000 for county property insurance. Projected general fund revenues are $6,176,696 and projected general fund expenditures are $4,472,992.

Richie said the Road Department would be increased by six percent to allow for the purchase of more asphalt and gravel and a truck. Other departments will be cut compared to 2016, but they can request adjustments midyear if the budget allows.

CCSO gets hacked

Lt. Daniel Klatt of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the court about the recent hacking of the CCSO computer system. He said the system was held ransom at least four days and officers were unable to access the system although no services were affected. The only file that would open was a ransom note demanding $2440.

In a press conference on Dec. 12, Sheriff Randy Mayfield announced the event occurred Dec. 5 and there was no way to determine the source. Ransom was paid in bitcoin, which is untraceable.

“There was no safety issue,” Klatt told the court, although staff had to use pen and paper for booking and other daily operations. He said he is assessing what happened and intends to have a plan in place by the end of the week to avoid a recurrence.

Richie asked if the same protections would need to be in place for all county computers, and Klatt responded, “No system is immune. There are hundreds of ways to get in.” He stressed having a backup strategy was important. At least four other systems in Northwest Arkansas have been similarly held ransom. Klatt said the hack was about the ransom, not getting access to data.

JP Marty Johnson commented, “Nothing can keep them from doing it again,” but Klatt replied his focus is on not letting anyone into the system.

Mass transit

Jeff Hatley, Public Information Officer for Ozark Regional Transit reported ridership is up slightly in Carroll County, and Berryville riders used ORC more than any other Carroll County city. During 2016, 1,994 Carroll County riders rode with ORC. The cost of a ride is based on distance, but most rides will be in the $2 – $3 range. More information is available at ozark.org.

Court business

JPs approved a resolution seating Debbie Davis to fill a vacancy on the Eureka Springs School Board.

The court approved a supplemental ordinance which allowed pay instead of vacation time for Jeannie Davidson of the Assessor’s office. The total appropriation was $3932.53.

JPs also passed an ordinance approving and levying the county, municipal and school tax millage for 2016. Included in the ordinance was 2.5 mills for the new eastern district ambulance service.

An ordinance approving and levying the one mill voluntary contribution for the Berryville cemetery for 2016 passed.

Gene Chapman, Carla Short and Joe Foust were approved to sit on the Inspiration Point Fire Protection Board.

The court will hold its 2017 organizational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5 p.m.

The court acknowledged the service of retiring JPs Joe Mills and John Reeve.

Next meeting will be Monday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m.