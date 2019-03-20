County soil testing on the upswing

Olivia Foster, Agriculture and Natural Resources coordinator, delivered an update at Monday’s quorum court meeting on the Cooperative Extension Service. She said contacts with the public doubled last year, and the soil testing program included almost 600 samples. “We found a lot of problems with nitrates this year,” she said. The office has also hosted drought meetings and offered information on control of feral hogs.

Tamara Allen, Family and Consumer Science/4-H agent at the Extension Service, said the 4-H program continues to grow throughout the county. The 10 clubs include more than 300 members, and Berryville and Eureka Springs schools have incorporated the program. Allen mentioned some of the accomplishments of the young people in the program, including fundraisers. She said the youth learn the importance of contributing to their community, in the same way as Master Gardeners.

Final business:

An allocation of $8,600 will pay to move the county judge into the space formerly occupied by the dispatch office. The Veterans Service Officer will move into the county judge’s present office.

Jeff Hatley, Public Information Officer for Ozark Regional Transit, said he plans to visit the quorum court twice a year. He reported on increases in numbers of transports in 2018 and the first part of this year. Hatley said ORT has received a grant which will provide buses to replace those lost in a fire. New tracking software will provide more accurate information on how people use ORT’s services.

JPs approved payment for some accumulated vacation time for Jim Kelley in the Road Department. The employee handbook allows payment for up to 20 days for those with more than 10 years of continuous employment. Kelley has reached his limit for vacation days and would otherwise lose them.

The JPs transferred funds received from recycling outdated or unused equipment at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the detention center.

The budget was amended to provide additional money to post ordinances and to pay JPs for attendance at special meetings and committee meetings.

Harness Roofing will install gutters, downspouts, and parapet flashing at the eastern district courthouse.