County services available by phone, online or by appointment

The quorum court met Monday evening, and the threat of the coronavirus took priority.

A smaller crowd than usual attended the meeting. Other than several media members, almost all those in attendance were county elected officials or other county employees. Only one of the 11 Justices of the Peace was absent, and County Judge Sam Barr presided.

Barr had already announced that the courthouse would close Tuesday afternoon. The notice from the judge’s office said most county services are available by phone or online. In other cases, those needing help from county offices can make an appointment, and security personnel will check for symptoms before admitting anyone.

The quorum court also addressed the possibility of quarantined county employees. JPs passed an emergency ordinance providing up to two weeks paid leave time for those placed on quarantine by a doctor or their supervising elected official.

“We need to take care of our people if they’re quarantined,” JP Jack Deaton said. He added that any federal or state provisions would supersede local measures, but the present ordinance would provide medical leave to those forced to remain at home. “We owe this to our employees,” JP Chuck Olson said.

The ordinance also allows county employees who have not been quarantined to stay home “without being subject to disciplinary action.” This would apply to those caring for children or family members, or those who exhibit symptoms but have not yet been diagnosed. The county employees taking time off under these provisions would have the time charged against their comp time, sick leave, or vacation time.

As of Monday, 22 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Arkansas. No one has tested positive in Carroll County.

Extension Service, 4-H on the upswing

Olivia Foster, agent and staff chair with the Cooperative Extension Service, provided an update on programs and operations. She described 2019 as “a big year for me,” with 144 farm visits. Foster said a five-acre forage demonstration plot drew a lot of interest from farmers. The agency performed soil tests on 10,000 acres. She mentioned the contributions of more than 60 volunteers. The 4-H program has grown to 462 members, up from 420 last year, with four new clubs and a fifth on the way.

County won’t own library building

The Berryville Library has been pursuing the possibility of building a new library, and JPs approved a resolution in support of those efforts. Berryville Librarian Julie Hall explained that donors, especially larger donors, would not contribute to a building that the county would own.

Instead, the Friends of the Library would own the building and lease it to the library. The library would still remain a county institution, and the county would still own all the materials within the building. Hall reminded the quorum court that the county does not own the building which houses the Eureka Spring Carnegie Library.

Hall explained that the resolution on the table did not request any financial support. The JPs added some wording to that effect before passing the resolution.