County property and properties to be spruced up

The quorum court had a routine agenda at Monday night’s meeting, but Justice of the Peace John Howerton closed the meeting by announcing his intention to ask County Judge Sam Barr to establish a group to study the county’s facilities with a view toward a new courthouse. “We’ve talked about this for fifteen years,” he said, “but no one has looked at what we really need.”

In further business:

JP Larry Swofford, the longest-serving member of the quorum court, announced that he will not file for re-election. His term will end at the close of 2022.

JP Chuck Olson, a member of the county facilities and properties committee, said contracts have been let for work on the eastern and western district courthouses. Start dates have not been set, but contractors will coordinate with the county judge.

Prosecuting Attorney Tony Rogers introduced Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Steven Simmons, who will provide the quorum court with legal counsel. Rogers said Simmons came from the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, “and we’re lucky to have him.”

JPs authorized the judge to pursue a grant on behalf of the Berryville Library. The grant can be used for general operating costs. The grant amount of $7,000 will come under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, through the Arkansas Humanities Council.

JPs also authorized the judge to accept a 100 percent grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The $133,000 grant will pay for sealing aprons and other pavement at the Carroll County Airport.

The budget was amended to add $150,000 to the courthouse fund. JP Harrie Farrow asked why this appropriation would be made outside of the usual budget process, and JP Matt Phillips explained that the budget committee waits until this time of year to assess the county’s finances. Phillips also said the county has been spending that much on county buildings for the past few years. County Clerk Connie Doss noted that this ordinance did not allocate the money but transferred it out of County General to have the money available for future allocation.

An allocation of $3,500 will replace windows in the courthouse annex in Berryville. The windows are in the lobby between the Assessor’s and Collector’s offices.

An allocation of $3,500 will pay for new computers in the offices of the county judge, the Office of Emergency Management, and Veterans’ Services.

The salary for a secretarial position in the Public Defender’s Office was increased from $28,800 to $30,000. Members of the budget committee said the position had been overlooked during recent efforts to increase pay for county employees.