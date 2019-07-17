County OKs 72-hour mental health assessment in lieu of jail time

At the June quorum court meeting, JPs discussed a proposal from Washington County to enter into an agreement to use a facility for people who need mental health attention instead of jail. That conversation continued Monday, and JPs had answers to some of their immediate questions.

Those questions included concerns about the costs, and whether the county would have to return to Fayetteville to pick someone up after a stay at the facility. The cost now is $40 per day, although that could increase. The facility only keeps people for 72 hours, and finds other placement for those who need continued help thereafter. The county would not have to pick people up to return them to Carroll County.

Sheriff Jim Ross said the cities have shown little interest in the plan. The Washington County facility is an alternative to arrest, so once someone is booked into the jail, he is not eligible for the diversion.

Even if the county might rarely use the facility, a slim majority voted to enter into an interlocal agreement to allow the county to take people there.

In other business:

The Search and Rescue Team needs a new inflatable boat. Their present Zodiac boat has been leaking, and they need the boat ready to go in emergencies. They will save money by choosing a boat without that Zodiac brand name. The county approved $3,500 of the total expected cost of about $5,000.

JPs passed an ordinance to establish direct deposit as a condition of employment for future county employees. Present employees can decide to continue receiving a paper check. JP Harrie Farrow questioned the need for an emergency clause on the ordinance. She had no problem with the ordinance on the table, but asked the court to “think carefully” before invoking an emergency clause on an ordinance. She said the three readings of an ordinance gives the public more time to comment.

JP Don McNeely had recently brought up an ordinance which regulated dog kennels. That ordinance, passed in 1986, was repealed the following month. McNeely said he will draft new legislation regarding kennels, but Swofford said he would be “opening a big can of worms.”

JP Craig Hicks said the City of Berryville has donated land for a future new library.

JPs authorized a grant application for an Arkansas Rural Community Grant for the South Carroll County Fire Department. The department needs to replace Jaws of Life equipment more than 25 years old. The SCCFD has matching funds for the grant.