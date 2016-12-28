By Nicky Boyette – At the Jan. 18, 2016, Carroll County Quorum Court meeting Justice of the Peace Jack Deaton announced plans were being developed to finance an upgrade of the 911-dispatch system at the Sheriff’s Office. Deaton said all radio equipment must be upgraded to digital within about seven years. Deaton’s goal was for the county to pay for new equipment through a grant. He said the total price tag for the complete changeover will be as much as $7 million. As for paying for it, Deaton said, “It’s like eating an elephant. You do it one bite at a time.” During the year, JPs allocated funds into specific line items for the project.

In February, JPs heard two proposals from an Oklahoma City-based correctional facility health provider. One proposal, which included management of medical services for inmates plus pharmacy services, would cost the county just under $100,000 annually. The proposal not including pharmacy services would cost $78,000.

Sheriff Randy Mayfield told the court the jail spent about $120,000 in 2014 to cover these services, and pointed out non-medical staff at the jail are often in the position of making medical decisions. “We are absolutely in favor of this,” Mayfield commented. “It is the trend.” However, at the March meeting, JPs voted down the idea.

Also in February was discussion of setting up an ambulance district for the eastern part of the county. JP John Reeve presented a proposed ordinance that would allow the Ambulance Service Citizens Advisory Board (ASCAB) “to request proposals relating to ambulance service in the eastern district.” He said getting this information would allow the court to know whether a millage would be needed to fund the ambulance district. All three readings of the ordinance were approved.

In March, JPs approved a resolution requesting and authorizing County Judge Sam Barr “to pursue a contract with the Harris Corporation for upgrades to the radio portion of Central Dispatch at a cost of no more than $239,880.” Also, JPs appropriated $212,000 for purchase of the property housing the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

At the June 20 meeting, JP Lamont Richie presented “an ordinance regulating unsanitary conditions on real property.” He and Deputy Prosecutor Devon Goodman had prepared the ordinance in response to a situation on Greenwood Hollow Road in Eureka Springs where neighbors claimed a property within a quarter mile of the elementary school was unsightly, unsanitary and hazardous with trash and rubbish piled up, homeless people staying in ramshackle trailers, and stray dogs foraging. Some JPs agreed with the intent of the ordinance but others saw it as possibly pitting neighbor against neighbor or taking away property rights. JPs voted down the ordinance but agreed there was a legitimate issue worth discussion.

At the August 15 meeting, JPs passed the second and third readings of an ordinance that would let voters in the eastern district of the county decide whether they supported establishing ambulance service improvement and assessing a 2.5 mill tax. There were opinions for and against, but JP John Reeve commented the ambulance service was critical, and no ambulance service had succeeded for long in that part of the county. However, the ordinance established the ambulance district and provided a funding stream.

There was also a vigorous debate whether the county should enter into the National Flood Insurance Program. Counties entered into the plan would not only receive insurance at lower cost, but disaster relief during an emergency and grant opportunities. Non-member counties would not be eligible for these benefits. Some JPs thought the plan might unduly restrict the activities of landowners. Another comment was property owners not affected by it would be required to pay, and some people eligible for the plan might not be covered. JPs voted to table the discussion until the next meeting, but it did not return to the table by the end of the year.

As a result of the Nov. 8 election, voters approved the 2.5 mills tax to set up the ambulance service district in the eastern part of the county. Also voters elected Noreen Watson and Craig Hicks to fill the seats of retiring JPs Joe Mills and John Reeve.

At the Nov. 21 meeting, residents just south of Green Forest told the court about a situation in which one of their neighbors hordes as many as 20-40 dogs in an area of 30 homes. The speakers claimed there is the constant smell of feces plus barking and fights at all hours, which has created a contentious atmosphere. JP Don McNeely said he had visited the scene and did not dispute the claims made by those who spoke to the court. He said he would follow up to see what could be done.

Also in November, Richie announced the unfortunate news that in preparing the 2017 budget, the budget committee encountered two significant expenses it did not expect. The health insurance premium for county employees would be increasing by 37.7 percent. Also, Richie said the committee discovered some county properties were underinsured, and the premium would maybe double from $46,000 to more than $90,000.

Richie said no county employees would receive raises in 2017, but the county will cover the increase in health insurance and not pass on the increase to employees. The budgets for all county departments except the road department would be cut, although Richie said the committee would consider midyear requests for adjustments if the funds were available.

JPs passed the budget at the Dec. 19 meeting.