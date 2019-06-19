County could opt for medical attention rather than detention

Nancy Kahanak, Coordinator of the Judicial Equality for Mental Illness Coalition Task Force, asked the quorum court to enter an interlocal agreement with Washington County, which would provide Carroll County with a place to take people who need medical care rather than jail. The county would pay $40 per day for those staying at the Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit, which is expected to serve a four-county area.

Kahanak explained that the facility is one of four in the state recently established to deal with a variety of mental issues. Some JPs saw the need for such a facility. JP Harrie Farrow said, “People with mental issues should be treated, not jailed.” JP Chuck Olsen said, “We need to get these people the care they need.”

JP Larry Swofford agreed with the need to provide care to those who need it, but had concerns about the county’s liability after entering into a partnership agreement. He also asked if the facility had sufficient law enforcement presence to protect inmates from each other.

JP Craig Hicks, a Berryville police officer, asked if the county would pay the $40 daily cost, or the department taking someone into custody. “Do we have to pick them up when they’re released?” he asked. JP Roger Hall pointed out that transporting someone to Washington County would cost more than the $40.

With so many unanswered questions, the JPs tabled the issue until the July 15 meeting.