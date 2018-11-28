County budget has room for raises

After setting the airport budget, JPs turned toward efforts to increase salaries for county employees. “We’re trying to get all county employees to a comfortable salary range,” JP Jack Deaton said. The county will focus on the offices of the circuit clerk, county clerk, treasurer, assessor, and tax collector this year, with the expectation of granting similar raises next year for the Road Department and the sheriff’s office.

JP Noreen Watson said she has compared wages in the county to other counties of similar size. “All our elected officials are ten percent below average,” she said, although county revenues are higher than the average of those counties. Elected officials may see raises of as much as $4,000.

After setting increases for elected officials, JPs looked at adjusting wages for other employees. The budget committee has discussed a raise of 70 cents per hour, but some workers currently fall so far below competitive rates that JPs will increase their pay before adding the 70-cent raise.

JPs had also discussed a five-percent raise instead of the 70-cent increase, but the percentage raise favors those at the high end of the wage scale.

Deaton noted that the county will remain “a little behind” similar counties, but he said, “We’re giving one of the largest raises ever in the county.” A smaller raise last year cost the county an additional $200,000 overall, and this year’s raises will cost more. Deaton mentioned that the county has plenty of money in reserve, but that money may be needed for weather emergencies.

“Maybe I’m being overcautious, but that’s my job,” he said.

Treasurer Cindy Collins will retire before the end of the year, and the court will declare a vacancy in that office so a temporary replacement can be appointed. The court will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, and after declaring the vacancy, JPs will consider a resolution to appoint former county clerk Shirley Doss to finish out the year. The budget committee will convene after that to evaluate final figures for those offices with major pay adjustments.

The quorum court will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17.