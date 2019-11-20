County able to loosen its financial belt a notch

The budget committee of the quorum court has almost completed work on a proposed 2020 budget, but justices of the peace will not vote on it until December.

JP Jack Deaton thanked the other members of the committee, and distributed copies of the proposed budget. “We were able to give some raises, and I hope we’ll make everyone as happy as possible this year,” he said.

The county spent money on the Eastern District courthouse this year, mostly in the offices of the county clerk and the county judge. With some problem areas remaining, JPs voted to place an additional $100,000 into that line item. JP Chuck Olson pointed to wrinkles in the outer wall and said another roof leak must be repaired.

JPs also transferred funds to pay for roof repairs at the detention center.

County Clerk Connie Doss explained that the new employee handbook included an incorrect listing of the steps in longevity pay. JPs voted to correct that schedule and voted some additional funds for several other employees who did not receive appropriate longevity pay.

The county will receive as much as $150,000 per year from a new sales tax on gasoline and diesel. The funds will be handled separately and must be earmarked for particular purposes such as road repairs. The measure was passed on an emergency basis, because the county must have its approval in place before the end of the current calendar year.

JP Harrie Farrow said the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fayetteville, which serves a larger area of Northwest Arkansas, will have a grant for 2020 to cover the cost of admissions. The county had wrestled with concerns over what entity would pay the $40 per day costs if the county transferred someone to the unit.