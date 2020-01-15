Council wraps the rest

On Monday, city council ratified the City Advertising and Promotion approval of Eureka Springs Coffee House owner Jeff Carter as the newest commissioner.

Tom Buford was reappointed to the Planning Commission for another term.

Ord. 2290 was approved on its third and final reading to prevent animals from being confined in unoccupied property – violations of the ordinance can result in fines up to $500 each.

Alderman Bob Thomas was appointed as pro-tem in the absence of the chair.

2020 budget discussions were started including the addition of $145,000 for Auditorium improvements. A budget workshop is to be held Monday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. in the Auditorium.

Executive Director of the Carroll County Solid Waste Authority, Phil Jackson, advised council of a 3.25 percent rate increase for garbage and trash collection due to rising costs of equipment maintenance, insurance and waste disposal rates. Jackson stated that most of the trash collected in Eureka Springs is transported to Tontitown for disposal.

In public comments resident Bill Pole asked council why residents are required to buy yellow trash bags when there is no purpose for such. Pole stated he duly researched the question with appropriate personnel and discovered that the old “yellow-bag” program is defunct and no longer has a purpose of raising funds for disposal costs. Pole said further that the yellow bags are being sold at cost with no profit. Pole requested council look into the issue so that the yellow-bag requirement can be terminated or updated for a useful purpose.