Council votes to seat Planning commissioner

Former alderman David Mitchell’s resignation left one seat vacant on Eureka Springs City Council, and on Monday aldermen voted 4-0-1 to seat Planning commissioner Tom Buford to fill the vacancy. This is the second time in eight months a Planning commissioner found a seat at the table, as Melissa Greene left Planning and the Historic District Commission for council in January. Buford’s term, as those of all aldermen, will end Dec. 31.

Former alderman Ken Pownall had also offered to serve the remainder of Mitchell’s term.

Alderman Mickey Schneider refused to vote by ballot because she objected to being required to sign her ballot, however, after ballots were counted, council recessed briefly so Mayor Butch Berry could swear in Buford, who then took his seat at the table.