Council untangles trail grant confusion

At Monday’s city council meeting, alderman Bob Thomas reviewed concerns raised at the August 28 meeting about grant funds that Parks applied for, and council supported by passing a resolution, yet the funds had been redirected.

The original project was to build a trail from Harmon Park to Clear Spring School. Council approved Resolution 656 in support of the project March 9, 2015. Funds came from the Federal-aid Transportation Alternative Program, and Parks Chair Bill Featherstone said requirements accompanying the grant funds were far in excess of what they expected. The trail would have to have been eight feet wide, for example, and engineering plans required were beyond what Parks saw as necessary. Also, project specifications would have created drainage problems without funds to resolve them.

Featherstone said Parks spoke to the grantor and learned they could redirect the grant funds for other projects such as a sidewalk from Planer Hill toward the Community Center or a fitness trail around the Community Center property. Neither of these options was mentioned to council, yet the Parks Commission voted to redirect the funds toward the fitness trail.

Thomas’s point for City Attorney Tim Weaver and council was it seemed aldermen should read grant proposals before passing resolutions related to them. Alderman Kristi Kendrick stated her concern was the liability to the city if the purpose of the grant failed. She did not want the city on the hook to pay back the grant funds, and disagreed with diverting funds this way.

Weaver responded he did not see council would be liable in this case. In addition, Parks has its own revenue stream, so its funds would be tapped first if the grant had to be repaid.

Parks Director Justin Huss commented the grantor was willing to let them find a new use for the funds, so they chose something they hoped would benefit the city. Featherstone added the fitness trail around the Community Center property cannot be built without either ownership of the property or a permanent easement, and the Community Center Foundation does not have either.

Huss added that the grant is an 80-20 match, and the city would have to pay for the match for the sidewalk, but the Community Center Foundation is paying for the match for the fitness trail.

Alderman Terry McClung pointed out that council spent much time at several meetings that involved a land swap and surveys, and one of the outcomes was to have been property set aside for Parks to build the trail from Harmon Park to Clear Spring School. He asked if the time they spent on it had come to nothing.

Featherstone and Huss insisted the trail will get built, but Parks will do the work, and at a much reduced cost. Featherstone reiterated the fitness trail around the Community Center grounds won’t be built until the Foundation has a permanent easement from the school district or ownership of the property.

McClung said he took Featherstone and Huss at their word that the original trail council supported in Resolution 656 would get built, and acknowledged what Featherstone had said about the future of the fitness trail, so he had no problems.

Weaver repeated that council did not need to amend the resolution or pass a new one.

Mayor Butch Berry reassured council that Featherstone had kept him apprised of changes regarding the grant but had failed to pass the information to council. Featherstone said he could have communicated better.