Council to explore revitalization

The next city council meeting is expected to carry an agenda item providing an update on proposed urban design policies of the vision plan for Eureka Springs. This 15-page plan will address transportation to “improve accessibility within the city and surrounding areas by emphasizing a coordinated approach to transportation and circulation improvements, including roadways, parking facilities, transit services, pedestrian areas and information/communication systems.”

The plan includes development of an electronic sign to monitor and direct traffic flow, and announce delays in downtown traffic. It also includes implementation of an improved streetscape program to repair sidewalks in poor condition and develop pedestrian islands to serve transit stops.

The vision envelopes economic development by using public improvements to stimulate private investment. The first solution is to extend the city’s tourism season into the winter months to strengthen the city’s image nationally, as well as regionally; support the retention and expansion of existing businesses while encouraging the development of new businesses; and prepare a plan to promote private development in partnership with public interests.

The plan embraces historic preservation including the protection of historically significant sites and architecturally important structures. It provides emphasis on the preservation of the city’s character through street lighting, signage, street furniture, and historical markers.

It also addresses the need to improve the city’s sanitation facilities to reduce the use of septic tanks, and considers providing visitors with information on the area’s natural features and ecosystems through brochures and exhibits. This leads to the vision plan’s focus on the parks and open spaces, from overlooks to pedestrian trails and the development of public toilets in the parks.

The vision plan addresses public facilities including a city plaza between the auditorium and the county courthouse. Final items in the vision plan address art and entertainment, and housing.

Former alderman Mickey Schneider was appointed to position #4 of the Planning Commission at Monday’s city council meeting. Schneider also serves as the Treasurer of the Cemetery Commission.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 12 at 6 p.m. in the AUD.