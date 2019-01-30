Council switches things up and hears about it

A full agenda was partially rearranged to improve flow at Monday evening’s city council meeting, and the Carroll County Solid Waste rate increase was approved unanimously almost immediately with alderman Bob Thomas saying citizens appreciated the time to review this issue from the last regular meeting.

Ferguson Stewart was appointed to Position 5 of the Planning Commission reducing those vacancies to two, and council will be reviewing additional applications for future appointments.

It was then that James DeVito took his three full minutes of Public Comments to express disapproval of council’s rearrangement of the agenda, saying he did not want to stay all the way through the meeting just to have his position on the CAPC approved. He said he wanted council approval to be quick and not “vote for these members in the twelfth hour…”

The second public commenter was Chamber of Commerce interim director Damon Henke who announced launching of the 2019 Visitor Guide, the Chocolate Lovers Festival for the Valentine’s holiday Feb. 16 at the Community Center gym, and current events in the coming months including a Tourism Trade Show on April 23.

DeVito then broke protocol and approached council a second time stating the CAPC seat has been vacant for eight months. Pat Matsukis of 5 Mountain St. patiently waited for the microphone during the interruption, then spoke to council regarding home-ownership, being a good neighbor, properly funding the Auditorium, improving City Planning, and the urgency of using biodegradable plastic bags in the city.

“Who are we as a town when we say ‘you have to move out of town if you can’t afford to maintain your property?’ Matsukis asked. “It is beneath us all as human beings. It is beneath Eureka. If you want people to come live here, we have to be the best we can be as neighbors to each other.”

Rulings on property discontent

The meeting then moved to the Pease vs. Cook, Gillette, and the City of Eureka Springs settlement from federal court in Fayetteville on Monday. Arkansas Municipal League attorney Thomas Kieklak spoke regarding his recommendation and requested approval to settle the case. “The terms are that the city of Eureka Springs will write a check for $40,000 to our fellow defendants and also cross-claimants,” Kieklak said. “The shed that was built next to the Roundhouse will get removed within 120 days. All the claims against each other will be dismissed and no fault will be admitted.”

Council discussed and approved Mr. Kieklak’s request voting 4-to-2, with aldermen Melissa Greene and Mickey Schneider voting Nay.

Aldermen also heard the petition from Laura Corona who requested vacation of a city alley running between lots three and four of block 22 of the Freeman Addition. Due to 1.44 feet of the building sitting in the alley, Corona asked for a clear title to divide ownership of the building. Her request was approved unanimously.

Resolution 750 to accept a DOT sidewalk grant of $250,000 was approved unanimously.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 11, 6 p.m., in the Auditorium.