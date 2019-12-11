Council still bandying about ED lines

Eureka Springs City Council held its last meeting of the year Monday evening where all aldermen were present to discuss two primary topics: the 2020 budget and the proposed permanent entertainment district.

Robert Burgess, who owns three businesses in town, including Red’s Pizzeria on Planer Hill, spoke during public comments. Burgess said he and his wife are disappointed with the mayor’s proposal to reduce the size of the historic downtown permanent entertainment district which excludes his restaurant.

Burgess said the original map proposed by the Entertainment District committee was more inclusive to downtown restaurants, providing for his restaurant to qualify for the same ED amenities as others. With the mayor’s new proposal to begin the ED at the CatHouse, it cuts Red’s Pizzeria out.

Burgess asked how he will explain to customers why he cannot provide the same open-container privilege as other restaurants. He said that by excluding his business he will have no ED opt-in option, essentially segregating him even though his business is in the historic downtown district.

Aldermen decided to postpone voting on the permanent district until the next regular meeting, after they hold a public workshop scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium.

Distributing the money

The 2020 budget was generally discussed but not finalized. Specifically, Auditorium costs for the estimated $145,000 ADA basement remodel are a point of contention, having no allocation in the budget.

After two years of discussion and planning, aldermen Terry McClung and Bob Thomas said they would like to see the project completed in 2020. Mayor Butch Berry assured them that bids for construction would be submitted by the beginning of the year.

Alderman Harry Meyer said he would like to discuss reducing the $1.2 million budget for the police, and questioned why ESPD needs two new cars each year.

Meyer is also pushing for better wages for Public Works, saying the water and streets are just as important as the police. He said that $10 per hour is not a competitive wage for Public Works employees, and requested more prepared discussion at the next meeting in January.

Other items discussed and unanimously approved were Ord. 2290 to protect animals from confinement in unoccupied locations, and Ord. 2291 which rezones 187 Huntsville Rd. from residential to commercial zoning.

Volunteers are needed to serve on the Planning and the City Advertising and Promotion Commissions.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium where a vote on a permanent entertainment district is anticipated.