Council rewinds DVD vote

When approval of the minutes arrived on council’s agenda Monday, alderman Bob Thomas pointed out that it read, “Approval of the minutes and DVD of the council meeting and, for topics of discussion, the DVD may be referred to.” He did not want to approve something he had not viewed. He moved to reconsider the vote at the previous meeting regarding linking the minutes to the DVD because he had become more aware of what he had voted for.

“I did not realize I was committing myself to watching an entire DVD just so I can approve it,” he said.

Comments regarding the use of DVDs in court, their storage, lifespan, and reliability were aired, and alderman Mickey Schneider remarked, “Why not go back to how we did it before?”

Alderman Peg Adamson was first to advocate removing the language about DVDs.

Thomas reiterated, “All I’m saying is for me to vote on the DVDs, I’d have to look at it, and I don’t want to commit to it.”

Schneider wanted the process to be easier and City Attorney Tim Weaver wanted it legal. Eventually, alderman Terry McClung moved to resubmit David Mitchell’s original motion from the July 24 meeting. He and Mitchell voted Yes, Adamson, Schneider and Thomas voted No. Four votes are needed one way or the other, so the motion failed and the minutes can now be approved without having viewed the DVD.

Minutes missing from minutes amended

Mitchell pointed out the minutes of the July 12 special meeting did not even mention he had read a lengthy prepared statement which explained the reason they had convened a special meeting. He moved to amend the minutes to include a sentence stating he made a lengthy prepared statement regarding previous events.

Thomas said council had discussed eliminating discussions from minutes, and Mitchell responded what he had read was the purpose of the meeting, and one could not tell by the submitted minutes he had said anything.

Vote to amend the minutes was 3-1-1, Adamson voting No, Schneider abstaining. Mayor Butch Berry cast the fourth Yes vote, so the minutes were amended, then approved by the same vote.