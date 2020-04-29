Council requests fiscal forecast

At the financial workshop before city council meeting Monday night with City Finance Director Lonnie Clark, aldermen asked Clark if he had projections for a shorter sales tax position due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s anybody’s guess,” Clark said, “your guess is as good as mine.” Clark had not prepared any financial forecasting reports for council, but said, “There are a number of things that we could do.”

Alderman Terry McClung said he wants someone from council to work with Clark on a forecast to know the financial position of the city. “We need to see what your projections are,” McClung said.

“We need to have a plan in front of us,” alderman Susan Harman added. Harman said she believes the city is probably going to be 75 – 85 percent down on sales tax revenue with so many businesses closed. “I think it would be great if you brought us two or three options,” Harman said to Clark. “…that’s the decision we have to make,” she added.

“We haven’t laid anyone off at this point,” Mayor Butch Berry said. Berry said that in two or three weeks another workshop can be scheduled for a more detailed review of the city’s financial position. Berry said May 11 at 5 p.m. was tentatively set for the workshop to “make a plan of action with some scenarios.”