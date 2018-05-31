Council preps for moving to Aud basement

Mayor Butch Berry told city council May 29 that he had spoken with representatives of an elevator company about options for an elevator or lift of some kind to provide access to the basement of the Auditorium in case council voted to renovate the space as a long-term site for city government meetings. He learned the total cost, including installing bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, might cost as much as $175,000. Plus they would need to hire an architect.

Alderman David Mitchell pointed out city-owned 25 Norris St. could be sold to help pay for renovating the basement. He made a motion to proceed with doing what it takes to prepare the basement for city meetings.

Alderman Terry McClung said he liked the idea of using the Auditorium basement, and alderman Melissa Greene said citizens had told her they liked the idea.

Without much ado, council voted to hire an architect and begin the process of moving meetings to the basement. They also voted to get an appraisal of 25 Norris in preparation of selling it.