Council pleads compromise on group tours

City council voted at the Nov. 13 meeting to renew the group tour franchise with Joe Gunnels Tours. Aldermen, however, asked Transit Director Ken Smith to return with his input as to whether Transit could also provide group tours. Smith told council there are 25 groups that call his office directly, not Gunnels. He claimed some visitors do not want to go through the franchise, so he would like to be able to book group tours.

City Attorney Tim Weaver pointed out that council just approved renewal of the franchise with Gunnels, so the best option would be for Smith and Gunnels to discuss a compromise or else wait until the franchise is up for its next renewal in two years and alter it then.

McClung advised Smith to speak with Gunnels and report back to council.