Council picks food truck lottery winners

Eureka Springs City Council had its shortest meeting of the year Nov. 15, but there was time for the annual food truck lottery. City Clerk/Treasurer Ann Armstrong announced the Travis Holloway parking lot at Mountain and Center Sts. had been the only applicant for the Main Street to German Alley zone, and likewise the Basin Park Hotel parking lot on North Main was the only applicant for that zone.

There were three applicants for the US 62 plus Hwy. 23 South zone, with only two spots allowed in the ordinance. Armstrong held out the three pieces of paper and City Attorney Tim Weaver picked Kim Yonke and Kendra Hughes for Hobbies and Homestead at 2100 E. Van Buren. Alderman Melissa Greene picked Dana and Jolene Lyon for Center Stage at 132 Huntsville Road.

Each property owner is responsible for negotiating with the food truck vendors.

Grant money would help with water line repairs

Public Works Director Dwayne Allen reported that the recent water audit did not find as many leaks as expected, and savings on reduced water loss since the repairs have more than paid for themselves and his crews continue to make repairs.

Allen said there were two or three major leaks, one losing possibly a million gallons per month. Another line in the south part of town was not sufficiently rated for its task. He also noted that repairs often cause new leaks down the line because the pressure increases.

He said there would be a follow-up inspection from the water auditor after two or three billing periods.

Mayor Butch Berry told council he had learned from the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District that Eureka Springs was eligible for another Community Development Block Grant, so he intends to apply for a $1 million grant to fix the major leaks.

Allen pointed out the cumulative effect of the recent repairs “helps with the budget considerably.”

Other items

Resolution 741 passed unanimously. It removed “the requirement of paying the parking meters on Spring Street and Main Street and establishing free two-hour parking from December 1 through December 31, 2018.”

Council voted to have its budget workshop Monday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m.

Aldermen also voted to announce a vacancy on council due to the resignation of Kristi Kendrick.

Seated to the Cemetery Commission were Roderick Beattie and Judy Holden.

Alderman Mickey Schneider moved not to have another meeting in November. Her motion was voted down 2-3 with aldermen Terry McClung, Bob Thomas and Tom Buford voting No.

Next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m.