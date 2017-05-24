Council hesitates on relocating to Community Center

Prior to Monday’s Eureka Springs City Council meeting, city hall staff and five aldermen gathered at the Community Center to tour the former EAST lab in B-300 as a possible location for city meetings. Diane Murphy, president of the Community Center Foundation board, explained to aldermen the proposal she and Mayor Butch Berry had discussed was for the city to pay $20,000 up front, which would be used to make the facility ready according to agreed-upon specifications, and two years’ use for all city council and commission meetings. After two years, the city would pay $1500 per month, which amounts to $100 per meeting.

The city would also use Public Works staff to create an Americans with Disabilities Act-compatible ramp from the parking lot to the primary door of the proposed site.

Murphy estimated the rent fee would be for about 1800 sq. ft. comprised of the lobby, ADA-accessible bathroom, and meeting space which Berry estimated would easily seat 50 people. Murphy said the city would have primary use of the room for all its regularly scheduled meetings, and there could be negotiations for how to handle other occasional special meetings, but she also mentioned there have been other inquiries for meeting space and the Foundation might want to schedule those at times the room is available.

CCF board member Bill Featherstone added the facility has plenty of parking space and, with improvements to the ramp, would be ADA-compliant. He said local contractors have already donated their labor to the Community Center and might again with this project.

Berry said the city is checking out options for becoming ADA-compliant and having more space for its meetings, and this space is the best option so far.

When the site visit came up later in the evening, alderman David Mitchell said he understood the need for a thriving community center and applauded the efforts of the Foundation, but did not see the site as a good fit for city meetings. His primary disappointment was the fact the city would not have exclusive use of the space.

Alderman Mickey Schneider said she understood Mitchell’s point but still wanted to see if the city could make the deal work.

Alderman Kristi Kendrick simply thought the rent was too high, and alderman Terry McClung pointed out the city is not in a financial position to go anywhere.

Schneider said council should ask Finance Director Lonnie Clark to explore the city budget and see if they could afford it.

Alderman Peg Adamson said her issues with the arrangement were the city would have to make the space accessible and she was not convinced $20,000 would get the room into shape for meetings. “Seems like a bad deal,” she said.

Berry reassured aldermen any move going forward would have agreements for compliance along the way or the city would not move in. He acknowledged, however, the rent will be a major hit to the budget.

Schneider said she wanted Clark to take a look and report back to council. She made a motion to that effect but got no second, and Kendrick urged the city to continue looking for another meeting venue.

“We’ve been looking at options for twenty years,” Berry said. “Your concerns are well-noted, but this is the only spot we have now.”

Alderman David Mitchell suggested the city make a counter offer, and Schneider moved to offer $500 per month and the mayor would talk with them. No one seconded.

Mitchell moved the city offer $500 per month for a completed functional meeting space, and Kendrick seconded. In the vote, however, Mitchell and Kendrick were the only Yes voters.

Then Schneider moved they direct Berry “to talk with them [CCF] on where we go from here.” Vote was a resounding 4-2, McClung and alderman Bob Thomas voting No.

Other items

Council voted to seat Wendi Super to the Historic District Commission.

Berry reminded the public of the special election June 13 renewing the one-eighth-cent tax to support projects in the Lake Leatherwood Master Plan.

Joyce Knowles urged council to put accessibility issues on the agenda and keep them there until resolved. Eric Knowles commented that there has been inconsistent follow through on complying with requirements of the ADA.

Thomas mentioned the Memorial Day walkabout planned at the cemetery from noon until 3 p.m. He said there would be stations at points along a one-mile loop honoring those who died in service of the country.

Next meeting will be Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m.