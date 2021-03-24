Council hears pros of support services

A presentation by the University of Arkansas School of Social Work, designed to open a conversation into how law enforcement can utilize social workers as a resource for addressing community human service needs, was a focus at Monday’s city council meeting.

The U of A recently partnered with the Fayetteville Police Department to facilitate an internship program to help identify needs of citizens and connect them with community-based support services. A main goal is to reduce criminalization of people who suffer from homelessness, substance abuse, and/or mental health issues.

A benefit of integrating non-weapon-carrying social workers into police departments is that it may enhance the community’s trust in the quality of public services. The program can also be utilized to help communities identify victims of crime who could benefit from counseling or additional community resources.

Alderman Harry Meyer said that social workers could aid in providing protections for children being raised in a home with substance abusers. As mandated state reporters, social workers must follow the Arkansas Maltreatment Act which states that physical, emotional, sexual abuse, or child neglect must be reported.

Statistics provided by the U of A showed that adding social workers to the wheelhouse of public services can significantly reduce chronic emergency calls, and reduce suicide rates, criminal arrests, and community emergency service expenses. Efforts would place more emphasis on preventive care easing the strain on emergency services.

Ultimately, the integration of social workers is expected to help develop a more moderate and well-balanced community. Police Chief Brian Young said that Eureka Springs already has two Crisis Intervention Team officers as mandated by the state. Additional social workers could be funded through federal grants and internships through the U of A.