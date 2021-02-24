Council gives nod to Burnett, ordinances and sidewalk safety

At Monday’s city council meeting aldermen ratified the appointment of Patrick Burnett to the City Advertising and Promotion Commission, with one abstention. Alderman Terry McClung abstained because he was not sure there was a proper vote by the CAPC to remove former commissioner Greg Moon from Position 3.

Aldermen Melissa Greene and Harry Meyer, who serve on the CAPC, assured McClung that while the vote at the Jan. 27 meeting was initially 3-2 in favor of vacating the seat, Chair Carol Wright voted Yes to finalize the vote at 4-2. Moon and Bobbi Foster had opposed the motion, Greene abstained, and Jeff Carter, Harry Meyer, James DeVito and Wright were in favor.

Mayor Butch Berry expressed thanks to Public Works for the job they did during the winter ice/snowstorm last week. Berry said the winter weather plan currently in place gives priority to clearing main road routes, responding to emergencies, and organizing shelters.

He reported that city workers assisted with two jack-knifed trucks on the upper loop, worked to repair one of the two street trucks, and shut down half of the water treatment plant due to frozen pipes. Public Works Director DeWayne Allen said they had applied pre-treatment to main intersections before the ice built up, but due to abnormally low temperatures, roads did not thaw as quickly as in the past.

Allen said the cold took its toll on streets, creating potholes and gravel areas. In addition, the thawing ice is revealing additional pipe breaks throughout the city, which Public Works is addressing. Alderman Autumn Slane said she believes the Public Works budget needs addressing to better provide tools and equipment needed for such weather.

The 2021 Public Works Street budget is $505,280, dedicating no more than $50,000 to 20 various projects including the King Street wall and sidewalk repair, Spring Street to Main Street concrete stair repair, and overlay and drainage repair of Mountain Street.

The budget provides for no line items specific to equipment or truck purchases.

Ayes have it on ordinances

Ord. 2302 was approved on its second and third reading to rezone 38 Prospect from R-1 Victorian Residential to C-3 Quiet Commercial. Ord. 2303 was approved on its third reading to rezone 44 Armstrong from R-1 Victorian to C-1 Victorian Commercial, and Ord. 2304 was approved on its third reading to rezone 46 Armstrong from R-1 Victorian Residential to C-1 Victorian Commercial.

Ordinance No. 2306 was approved on its second and third reading to vacate the eastern half of an alley south of Paxos in Freeman addition Block 3. Linda Hager, owner of 25 Glenn, provided a letter in opposition of this ordinance saying, “Please know that the ordinance to vacate the east half of the alley between Fran Swenson’s house and the house I own at 25 Glenn is fine the way it is. I have no interest in incurring additional expenses at this time.”

Safe passage for walkers and bikers

Council agreed to allow the mayor to form a committee to plan a safe bicycle/pedestrian trail/roadway to connect with the transit system or other paved ways. Alderman LauraJo Smole brought this to the agenda to create safe ways for pedestrians, pet walkers and bike riders to connect to other areas of the city.

Suggested routes are East Mountain, Pivot Rock Road, Hwy. 23 South off Frontage, and neighborhoods around the elementary and secondary schools. The committee will be asked to draw up a mission statement, determine costs, and research aspects of a proposed project including lake marking, street lighting, speed control, and safety procedures, such as ADA considerations.

Members of the committee are to include an alderman, the mayor or appointee, the Public Works Director or appointee, a Planning commissioner, and at least one citizen from each target neighborhood. The committee is expected to meet within two weeks to investigate trail connections and set calendar dates for planning and execution.

Alderman Melissa Greene brought a last-minute item to the agenda to discuss the possibility of police presence at future CAPC meetings. Berry said that providing regular security would be an expense that would be incurred by the CAPC as the security could only be provided by off-duty police officers and removing an on-duty officer from regular duties was not an option.

Greene asked if the police could be called if an emergency occurred and the Mayor said that was allowed. Alderman McClung, a former A&P commissioner, said he never saw a need for police presence in his eight years of service to that commission.

Hubbard applies to sit on Parks

Susan Hubbard presented an application to serve Position Five of the Parks Commission. Hubbard has resided in Eureka Springs for one year, worked in several positions as a biologist, including managing restoration projects. Hubbard worked for the Bureau of Land Management controlling invasive plants and preserving endangered species.

She is a certified master naturalist and an advocate for natural habitation at Lake Leatherwood and Black Bass Lake. A vote on her application is expected at the next council meeting, Monday, March 8, 6 p.m. in the AUD.