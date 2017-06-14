Council floats idea of water/sewer commission

Copies of state statutes pertaining to water and sewer commissions were passed out at the June 12 city council meeting, and alderman Kristi Kendrick recommended that Eureka Springs have a waterworks and sewer commission of three-to-seven qualified electors appointed by the mayor. Kendrick said the sewer plant at the time of the last upgrade was not properly overseen, so the upgrade was not planned adequately, and now water and sewer rates are not given the attention a commission could provide. Cities across the state have similar commissions, and she recommended a water and sewer commission who know more about what it takes to run a water and sewer system than aldermen.

“I’m surprised we’ve made it this long without it,” alderman David Mitchell remarked. He suggested a committee consisting of the mayor, Public Works director, director of Finance, an alderman, and a representative from Planning.

Alderman Mickey Schneider disagreed entirely that it was required for the city to have such a commission or committee. She called it micromanaging and said council had no business telling Public Works how to do its job. Alderman Peg Adamson added she saw a point of contention with a commission or committee being the boss over the director of Public Works.

Alderman Terry McClung envisioned this commission as an exclusive group due to the expertise required, and alderman Bob Thomas said he had heard from Municipal League attorneys another option was a Sanitary Board, but he did not explain the difference between a Sanitary Board and a Water and Sewer Commission.

After salient water and sewer points, and pertinent counterpoints, Schneider pointed out the city has not been challenged so far, so if the city ever were obligated to have the committee, why not just appoint the department heads as the committee?

McClung said the state would consider city council to be the sewer committee, but he liked the idea of someone with expertise watching over the bidding process in Public Works to ensure “the best bang for the bucks” for the city. “I’m in favor of something. I’m just not sure what,” he said.

City Attorney Tim Weaver reminded council the city has undergone several sewer audits over the years with no mention of the city not having a commission or committee.

Kendrick responded that aldermen, who have ultimate responsibility over managing the water and sewer system now, have two-year terms. A Sewer and Water commissioner would have an 8-year term that would allow for a longer-range perspective on budgeting and use of funds. The commission would also have the responsibility of effectively managing water and sewer rates.

Schneider asked where the city would find the experts to fill this commission. She said the present city system of working through Public Works and the finance department works well. She was adamant the city did not need to hire outside experts.

Mitchell mollified all previous speakers by pointing out it might be difficult to find people with expertise to sit on a commission for eight years, but the option is to turn the responsibility over to well-meaning people with no experience. He was okay with a committee, but there was also the point that the state had not called the city on the lack of a commission yet. His advice was whatever council did, keep it simple.

Mayor Butch Berry added to the mix that state laws on the subject seem to be contradictory. He said he wishes the city had had a commission back when the sewer plant was upgraded, but regardless the city would still have relied on the advice of engineers. He said there might be folks in town qualified to fill the commission, but pointed out Berryville and Green Forest do not have water and sewer committees or commissions.