Council fills commission vacancies

Two new members were appointed at Monday’s city council meeting to fill the vacancies on the Parks Commission; Carmen Burden was approved unanimously for Position 6, and Sam Dudley was approved 5-1 for Position 7, with alderman Susan Harman opposed. Harman said it is a conflict of interest due to Dudley’s paid position with NWA Trailblazers. “I’m assuming there is some money involved,” she said, receiving confirmation from Berry.

“I think that’s a conflict,” Harman said.

“I talked to Mr. Dudley about that, and he is aware of and will excuse himself of a vote,” Berry responded.

Vying for the rumored vacancy of Draxie Rogers’s seat was Kevin Ruehle of 15 Pine St. Ruehle’s application indicates his most recent work history as “Walmart, Sr. Director of Architecture, Engineering, Estimating and Financial Analytics.” He is also co-founder and director of Pedal It Forward, a non-profit organization based in Benton County, and managed the Xterra Eureka Springs Triathlon at Lake Leatherwood City Park.

Berry said that vote could take place at the next regular meeting.

(Ms. Rogers’s resignation was confirmed on Tuesday morning.)

Kent Turner was unanimously appointed to Position Six of the Hospital Commission, replacing Dr. Christopher Baranyk who did not reapply.

Randy Maddox’s application for Position 1 on the Historic District Commission was deferred by a 4-2 vote where aldermen Terry McClung and Bob Thomas were opposed to the deferral. Alderman Melissa Greene said Maddox is extremely personable, “But there was an issue that has concerned me, so I have some reservations.”

Alderman Mickey Schneider concurred, saying, “Since he’s involved in a somewhat legal situation with another local I don’t know if this is the time or place.” Following the meeting, Schneider said the legal matter is to the point where lawyers are involved and she would not comment further.